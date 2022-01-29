IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:22

  • MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle succeeds Brian Williams as ‘11th Hour’ host

    00:44

  • What you need to know to protect your money

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Gusty winds cause dangerous conditions in New York City

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison

    00:26

  • Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify

    00:34

  • COVID-19 deaths are on the rise while cases fall in the Northeast

    00:32

  • US House Committee subpoenas fake Trump electors

    00:33

  • Emotional funeral held for Jason Rivera, NYPD officer killed in the line of duty

    02:19

  • New clues around who Biden will choose for his Supreme Court Justice nominee

    01:05

  • Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania

    02:48

  • Get the latest updates on today’s winter storm

    01:42

  • Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow

    01:22

  • Major winter storm impacts 65 million Americans

    01:19

  • Kevin Tibbles is retiring: Look back at his 25 years with NBC

    05:32

  • Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White House

    01:48

  • Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children

    04:07

  • Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers

    02:54

  • Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million

    00:29

TODAY

Gusty winds cause dangerous conditions in New York City

01:45

In New York City the wind is one of the biggest concerns of today’s blizzard, with powdery snow whipping into the air and creating very dangerous white-out conditions that make travel difficult. Officials say if you do not have to be outside, stay home. Officials also advise checking on elderly neighbors and calling 311 for those who need assistance. NBC’s Ellison Barber reports for Weekend TODAY from Brooklyn, New York.Jan. 29, 2022

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:22

  • MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle succeeds Brian Williams as ‘11th Hour’ host

    00:44

  • What you need to know to protect your money

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Gusty winds cause dangerous conditions in New York City

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison

    00:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All