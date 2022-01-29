Gusty winds cause dangerous conditions in New York City
In New York City the wind is one of the biggest concerns of today’s blizzard, with powdery snow whipping into the air and creating very dangerous white-out conditions that make travel difficult. Officials say if you do not have to be outside, stay home. Officials also advise checking on elderly neighbors and calling 311 for those who need assistance. NBC’s Ellison Barber reports for Weekend TODAY from Brooklyn, New York.Jan. 29, 2022
