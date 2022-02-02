Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested

Alexander Wyatt has been identified as the man accused of shooting and killing two beloved college campus security officers at Bridgewater College in Virginia. Police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson were not only co-workers, but close friends. The motive for the deadly shooting is unknown but the FBI, state, and local law enforcement are now all involved in the investigation. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2022