News

Gunman at Trump golf course in Florida shot and wounded by police

A police officer was injured during a shootout in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami in the wee hours of Friday morning. Police confronted a man firing a handgun, wounded him, and took him into custody. An officer suffered a broken wrist.May.18.2018

News

Best of TODAY

Best of TODAY