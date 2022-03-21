Gunfight erupts at Arkansas car show leaving 1 dead, 27 wounded

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gunfight erupts at Arkansas car show leaving 1 dead, 27 wounded00:23
One person was killed and 27 wounded after gunfire erupted at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas on Saturday. Police say the search is ongoing for the two people involved in the gunfight.March 21, 2022
