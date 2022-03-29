Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards
Video circulated Monday showing travelers running at the airport in Cancun, Mexico, after what many thought was gunshots being fired. The noise was actually billboards falling to the ground. No injuries were reported.March 29, 2022
