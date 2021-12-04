Gun-makers cannot be held responsible for Las Vegas shooting, court finds

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nevada’s state supreme court ruled that gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the 60 deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. The court said a state law shields them from liability unless the weapon malfunctions.
Dec. 4, 2021