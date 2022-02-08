Growing international tensions cast a cloud over Beijing Olympics

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

There is controversy on the sidelines in Beijing as questions swirl over Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who was seen sitting next to the president of the International Olympic Committee. China also continues to face criticism for selecting a member of the Uyghur minority to light the torch. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 8, 2022

