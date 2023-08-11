Groundbreaking way soundwaves are being used to treat tremors

New details emerge in deadly FBI shooting of Utah man
About 10 million Americans live with essential tremor, a neurological condition that causes involuntary shaking. But a new treatment called high-intensity focused ultrasound has the ability to treat tremors without any surgery. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Aug. 11, 2023
