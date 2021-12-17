Groundbreaking treatment gives new hope to colon cancer patients
As part of our series “Chasing the Cure,” TODAY’s Craig Melvin digs deeper into a new experimental treatment for colon cancer that would utilize targeted vaccines to prevent the disease from recurring. He sits down with leading health experts in the field, including the doctor who treated his brother Lawrence, who lost his battle with colon cancer last year.Dec. 17, 2021
