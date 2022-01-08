Ground beef recalled in 7 Western states for possible E. coli contamination
00:23
Share this -
copied
More than 14 tons of ground beef have been recalled by Interstate Meat Distributors, an Oregon distributor. Federal officials say the meat may be contaminated with E. coli and Interstate Meat Distributors urged customers in seven Western states to avoid beef that was produced on Dec. 20 and sold at stores like Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons.Jan. 8, 2022
North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jail
00:29
Now Playing
Ground beef recalled in 7 Western states for possible E. coli contamination
00:23
UP NEXT
Sea lion rescued from busy freeway in California
00:36
Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment charge dismissed by judge
00:30
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison
01:39
Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation