Marcus Samuelson shares his recipe for grilled coconut shrimp

- Now Playing
Marcus Samuelson shares his recipe for grilled coconut shrimp04:22
- UP NEXT
Try these top 10 healthy snacks chosen by dietitians05:28
Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA04:17
Get the recipes for these southwestern summer recipes04:07
Meet the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand04:52
Try these cold shabu shabu noodles and iced tea pops this summer05:19
Purple sea urchins are being turned into a delicacy to save kelp02:58
Joey Chestnut reveals how he stuffs down hot dogs: ‘It’s not pretty’03:05
See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July00:51
Sunny Anderson shares her recipe for honey barbecue short ribs05:54
Pitmaster Myron Mixon grills up the perfect steak for July 403:41
These are the top uniquely popular meats for grilling across the US00:57
Easy 4th of July recipes: Cheeseburger dip and meatball sliders05:48
Easy recipes for summer fruits and vegetables from a registered dietitian | Wellness TODAY05:44
Alejandra Ramos turns popular drinks into frozen treats04:41
Make this ultimate smash burger for your July 4th barbecue04:35
Anthony Contrino shares his recipe for Italian pasta salad03:45
Erica Blaire Roby grills up steak sushi, pork brioche sliders for July 404:59
100% chance of sprinkles: Al Roker visits NYC ice cream shop06:04
Martha Stewart shares festive sour cherry pie recipe for July Fourth03:43
- Now Playing
Marcus Samuelson shares his recipe for grilled coconut shrimp04:22
- UP NEXT
Try these top 10 healthy snacks chosen by dietitians05:28
Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA04:17
Get the recipes for these southwestern summer recipes04:07
Meet the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand04:52
Try these cold shabu shabu noodles and iced tea pops this summer05:19
Play All
Play All