Greg Kinnear talks playing Atticus Finch in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway
06:08
Share this -
copied
Actor Greg Kinnear joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY hours after making his Broadway debut playing Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaption of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” based on Harper Lee’s novel following a lawyer who defends a falsely accused Black man. He also talks about starring in the series “Shining Vale” alongside Courteney Cox.Jan. 6, 2022
Now Playing
Greg Kinnear talks playing Atticus Finch in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway
06:08
UP NEXT
Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager says
00:27
‘Fraggle Rock’ trailer: See preview of reboot series headed to Apple TV+
00:55
Elmo responds to viral video following feud with Zoe on Sesame Street
01:18
Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines' never-before-seen audition tape from 2012
01:00
Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work