Great gifts to pamper anyone during the month to celebrate love
03:34
Share this -
copied
During the month to celebrate love, Jill Martin joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY with great gift ideas no matter who you’re shopping for. The products include a gratitude journal, argan oil, Marshmallow Whip Maker, chilled bubbly eye gels and Ilia beauty color haze.Feb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
Great gifts to pamper anyone during the month to celebrate love
03:34
UP NEXT
Kate Beckinsale shares surprising beauty secret that involves buttermilk
04:53
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Jill Martin shares preview of great buys
04:12
Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — Things We Love
25:03
Warm up with a faux fur throw, knit lounge set, and more