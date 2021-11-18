Grandma and teen she mistakenly invited to Thanksgiving continue their tradition
When Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench accidentally tested the wrong person to come over for Thanksgiving a few years ago, Jamal Hinton accepted anyway. They’ve spent every Thanksgiving together since, and now they join TODAY virtually ahead of their sixth. Commenting on the online reaction, Jamal says, “It actually helps me get through the year sometimes to see such uplifting comments.”Nov. 18, 2021