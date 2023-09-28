Two days until government shutdown with no signs of a deal

How you can prepare for the impact of a government shutdown
With only two days to go, Republicans and Democrats are not any closer to striking a deal to avert a government shutdown. Meanwhile, House Republicans are still planning on holding their impeachment inquiry of President Biden. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Sept. 28, 2023
