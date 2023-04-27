IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Disney sues DeSantis, as the Florida Gov. looks to enter 2024 race

02:00

After months of speculation, NBC News has exclusive reporting on when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could jump into the 2024 presidential race. It comes as he faces a new lawsuit from Disney over what it calls “government retaliation.” NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.April 27, 2023

