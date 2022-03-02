IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

    Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke in race for Texas governor

TODAY

Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke in race for Texas governor

00:18

Republican Governor Greg Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke in the race for governor this fall after they both won their respective primaries by an overwhelming margin. This will be Abbott’s third bid for office, while O’Rourke is seeking to become the first democratic governor in Texas in nearly three decades.March 2, 2022

