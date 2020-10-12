Gov. Cuomo on pandemic: ‘It’s incredible how little we have learned in 7 months’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joins TODAY the day before his new book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” comes out. He says the state is attacking clusters of coronavirus as they pop up and that another shutdown is not inevitable. While acknowledging some mistakes of his own, he criticizes President Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying “It’s incredible how little we have learned in seven months.” He also comments on whether he would accept the post of attorney general in a Joe Biden administration.