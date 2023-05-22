Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge
04:34
Memorial Day weekend: Officials prepare for travel influx
03:46
Ukraine appears to lose last major stronghold in Bakhmut
02:15
Now Playing
GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid
03:38
UP NEXT
Russia expands list of Americans facing sanctions
00:33
A tour of Hiroshima nearly 80 years after the atomic bomb
04:28
Umpire rescues 7-year-old baseball player from dust devil on field
01:57
Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA co-founder, dies at 89
02:29
Couple becomes first Korean-American winemakers in Oregon
03:37
Ukraine looks to reshape war with Russia with counteroffensive
04:24
Bryan Kohberger to be arraigned in University of Idaho murders
02:17
How will the U.S. avert a default on the country’s debt limit?
01:59
Biden blames Republicans for debt ceiling negotiation troubles
03:34
How to score a deal on Memorial Day weekend travel
05:14
Shop latest tech and services: Pet communicator, prepped meals
04:50
How goats are being used to combat wildfires before they happen
04:22
Summer safety tips from the grill to the pool and more
05:16
Here are the grocery store items that are dropping in price
01:46
Video shows speeding driver rushing through gates at Vatican City
00:27
Ohio workplace shooting leaves at least 1 dead
00:20
GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid
03:38
Share this -
copied
Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, has announced he is running for president in 2024. With Donald Trump leading the GOP race, Scott joins an increasingly crowded lane of anti-Trump candidates, including Nikki Haley. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.May 22, 2023
Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge
04:34
Memorial Day weekend: Officials prepare for travel influx
03:46
Ukraine appears to lose last major stronghold in Bakhmut
02:15
Now Playing
GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid
03:38
UP NEXT
Russia expands list of Americans facing sanctions
00:33
A tour of Hiroshima nearly 80 years after the atomic bomb
04:28
Umpire rescues 7-year-old baseball player from dust devil on field
01:57
Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA co-founder, dies at 89
02:29
Couple becomes first Korean-American winemakers in Oregon
03:37
Ukraine looks to reshape war with Russia with counteroffensive
04:24
Bryan Kohberger to be arraigned in University of Idaho murders
02:17
How will the U.S. avert a default on the country’s debt limit?
01:59
Biden blames Republicans for debt ceiling negotiation troubles
03:34
How to score a deal on Memorial Day weekend travel
05:14
Shop latest tech and services: Pet communicator, prepped meals
04:50
How goats are being used to combat wildfires before they happen
04:22
Summer safety tips from the grill to the pool and more
05:16
Here are the grocery store items that are dropping in price
01:46
Video shows speeding driver rushing through gates at Vatican City