IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ready for a getaway? We have award-winning travel finds, expert beach spots and exclusive hotel discounts

  • Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge

    04:34

  • Memorial Day weekend: Officials prepare for travel influx

    03:46

  • Ukraine appears to lose last major stronghold in Bakhmut

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Russia expands list of Americans facing sanctions

    00:33

  • A tour of Hiroshima nearly 80 years after the atomic bomb

    04:28

  • Umpire rescues 7-year-old baseball player from dust devil on field

    01:57

  • Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA co-founder, dies at 89

    02:29

  • Couple becomes first Korean-American winemakers in Oregon

    03:37

  • Ukraine looks to reshape war with Russia with counteroffensive

    04:24

  • Bryan Kohberger to be arraigned in University of Idaho murders

    02:17

  • How will the U.S. avert a default on the country’s debt limit?

    01:59

  • Biden blames Republicans for debt ceiling negotiation troubles

    03:34

  • How to score a deal on Memorial Day weekend travel

    05:14

  • Shop latest tech and services: Pet communicator, prepped meals

    04:50

  • How goats are being used to combat wildfires before they happen

    04:22

  • Summer safety tips from the grill to the pool and more

    05:16

  • Here are the grocery store items that are dropping in price

    01:46

  • Video shows speeding driver rushing through gates at Vatican City

    00:27

  • Ohio workplace shooting leaves at least 1 dead

    00:20

GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

03:38

Tim Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, has announced he is running for president in 2024. With Donald Trump leading the GOP race, Scott joins an increasingly crowded lane of anti-Trump candidates, including Nikki Haley. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.May 22, 2023

  • Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge

    04:34

  • Memorial Day weekend: Officials prepare for travel influx

    03:46

  • Ukraine appears to lose last major stronghold in Bakhmut

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Russia expands list of Americans facing sanctions

    00:33

  • A tour of Hiroshima nearly 80 years after the atomic bomb

    04:28

  • Umpire rescues 7-year-old baseball player from dust devil on field

    01:57

  • Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA co-founder, dies at 89

    02:29

  • Couple becomes first Korean-American winemakers in Oregon

    03:37

  • Ukraine looks to reshape war with Russia with counteroffensive

    04:24

  • Bryan Kohberger to be arraigned in University of Idaho murders

    02:17

  • How will the U.S. avert a default on the country’s debt limit?

    01:59

  • Biden blames Republicans for debt ceiling negotiation troubles

    03:34

  • How to score a deal on Memorial Day weekend travel

    05:14

  • Shop latest tech and services: Pet communicator, prepped meals

    04:50

  • How goats are being used to combat wildfires before they happen

    04:22

  • Summer safety tips from the grill to the pool and more

    05:16

  • Here are the grocery store items that are dropping in price

    01:46

  • Video shows speeding driver rushing through gates at Vatican City

    00:27

  • Ohio workplace shooting leaves at least 1 dead

    00:20

04:34

Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge

03:46

Memorial Day weekend: Officials prepare for travel influx

02:15

Ukraine appears to lose last major stronghold in Bakhmut

03:38

GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

00:33

Russia expands list of Americans facing sanctions

04:28

A tour of Hiroshima nearly 80 years after the atomic bomb

01:57

Umpire rescues 7-year-old baseball player from dust devil on field

02:29

Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA co-founder, dies at 89

01:51

Film students check in at Cannes with Sunday Mug Shots

03:37

Couple becomes first Korean-American winemakers in Oregon

05:14

How to score a deal on Memorial Day weekend travel

04:50

Shop latest tech and services: Pet communicator, prepped meals

04:22

How goats are being used to combat wildfires before they happen

05:16

Summer safety tips from the grill to the pool and more

04:44

Beth Rucker on new children’s book 'I Love You Just As You Are'

04:06

Easy ways to craft decorations at home for your backyard party

05:22

Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation

06:09

Shop TODAY Travel Award winners: Packing cubes, joggers, more

05:28

Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey

04:59

Shop these products from AAPI-founded businesses

04:12

Canine café in NYC highlights bond between dogs and humans

11:10

Joel McHale talks ‘Crime Scene Kitchen,’ clean-shaven look

04:53

Shop these beauty products that celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

04:11

Hoda & Jenna answer pop culture trivia through the decades

04:37

Splurge or save with these stylish summer accessories

06:54

Inside the first Filipino restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

05:11

Ariana Madix reveals she still lives with Tom Sandoval

06:07

Ariana Madix on cheating scandal: I place blame on Tom Sandoval

04:54

Be the best dressed wedding guest with these looks

05:39

How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

06:54

Inside the first Filipino restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

04:51

Crispy shrimp with simple pepper sauce: Get the recipe!

04:20

Simple and delicious frittata recipe you can make for any meal

04:30

Marcus Samuelsson makes tibs and grits on TODAY plaza

05:44

Watch Hoda Kotb try to juice a lemon with a skewer

06:39

Daniel Boulud makes aubergine confit: Get the recipe!

04:06

Try these homemade dumplings for AAPI Heritage Month

03:53

Cal and Brian make Dylan overnight oats for Mother’s Day

05:05

Try these healthy brownies to satisfy your sweet tooth

04:49

Savory steak kebabs and corn ‘ribs’: Get the easy 4-step recipe!