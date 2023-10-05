Powerball jackpot rises to third largest in game’s history
Now Playing
Who will be the next speaker? Candidates throw hat into the ring
02:02
After a vote in Congress ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Steve Scalise have thrown their hat into the ring as candidates to fill the vacant seat. The first vote to select a speaker will not be held until at least next Wednesday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 5, 2023
