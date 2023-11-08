IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Why hasn’t Trump attended any of the GOP debates?

02:26

Five candidates are set to take the stage Wednesday night for the third GOP debate, with former President Donald Trump still noticeably absent. TODAY’s Craig Melvin sits down with Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel about what voters are getting out of the debates. Nov. 8, 2023

