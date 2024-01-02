Where to go in 2024: A look at the top trends in travel
Mike Tirico previews the year ahead in sports
What is the state of weight-loss drugs going into 2024?
What's the economic outlook for 2024?
Where do politics stand at the start of 2024?
Trump to face up to 5 trials amid busy 2024 campaign season
With less than two weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump and his legal troubles are still dominating the political world as he faces up to five trials this year. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 2, 2024
See a day in the life of Pennsylvania’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
One ticket in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot
New spike in respiratory illnesses across US sparks concerns
South Korea’s opposition leader survives assassination attempt
Inside the growing popularity of travel ‘dupes’
Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse enters public domain
Flights saw lowest cancelation rate in 5 years amid record travel
December influx of migrants breaks previous records
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza in preparation for long war
Japan Airlines flight bursts into flames after runway collision
Cities around the world ring in 2024 with epic celebrations
Israel-Hamas tensions threaten shipping routes in Red Sea