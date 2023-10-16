Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel
02:13
What a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would entail
04:30
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as evacuation window closes
03:03
Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign
04:59
Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money
04:44
TODAY honors deserving veteran with a new car
06:25
What does Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza mean for hostages?
02:21
Rep. Jim Jordan to face uncertain House speaker vote on Tuesday
01:39
Republicans are aiming to hold a floor vote Tuesday to select the next speaker of the House, but can they drum up enough support for their newest nominee, Rep. Jim Jordan? NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 16, 2023
Court reportedly considering plea deal for Joran van der Sloot
02:39
Rep. Jim Jordan to face uncertain House speaker vote on Tuesday
01:39
Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois
02:05
270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel
01:49
Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas
04:03
Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power
02:37
A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
05:01
Hughes Van Ellis, Tulsa Massacre survivor, dies at 102
02:05
Beloved LA bakery serves as symbol of Cuban resiliency
03:29
How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?
01:52
US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel
02:04
Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says