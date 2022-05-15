IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

03:25

If you’re under 25, it might be difficult to imagine there was a time when you did not have access to decades’ worth of recorded music, right in your pocket. The release of the iPod in 2001 began that historic change: The first model could hold 1,000 songs, a major upgrade from the Walkmen and cassette tapes of the time. Now, though, the classic device will be consigned to history. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.May 15, 2022

Goodbye to the iPod: Apple is discontinuing the iPod Touch

