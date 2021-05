Jonathan Bauer and his 13-year-old daughter Ava were involved in a harrowing five-car collision on a Maryland bridge. After making sure his daughter was OK, Bauer jumped 25 feet from the bridge to save another girl who had been thrown into the water from a pickup truck. Bauer spoke out about the experience on Friday and said he was “grateful” everything lined up just right. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY.