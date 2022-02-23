IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia

Golfer Phil Mickelson is apologizing for comments he made related to his interest in a new gold tour sponsored by Saudi Arabia. Mickelson calls his comments “reckless” and says he “needs some time away” from the game. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 23, 2022

Phil Mickelson says he needs 'time away' from pro golf after controversial comments

