Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress
06:19
Share this -
copied
Actor Goldie Hawn joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the program MindUp, which helps children regulate stress and emotions. She shares what inspired her to create the program and talks about making it more digital-friendly with some kids not in school every day due to the pandemic.Jan. 19, 2022
Now Playing
Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress
06:19
UP NEXT
How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government
03:21
Reduce wrinkles at every price point from masks to microneedling
04:44
Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’
06:22
How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app
06:06
Serums to sunscreen: Top picks for all your skincare needs