Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more
NBC Sports’ Olympic correspondent Katie Nolan has rounded up some of the most memorable moments so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The highlights include Chloe Kim’s run on the halfpipe, snowboarder Nick Baumgartner winning gold with Lindsey Jacobellis and Brittany Bowe giving up her spot to Erin Jackson.Feb. 16, 2022
