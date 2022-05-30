IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Gold Star mom turns heartbreak into hope by starting non-profit

06:34

Sgt. Joseph Bovia died while serving a tour in Afghanistan in 2010, but his legacy and character lives on through the non-profit Joey’s Hope. Karen Swensen sits down with his mom Theresa Bovia, as she talks about how their family turned heartbreak into hope.May 30, 2022

