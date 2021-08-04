Gold medal wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock brought a karaoke machine to Tokyo

Tamyra Mensah-Stock is the first Black woman to win gold in wrestling for the United States and her emotional reaction to her victory is going viral. When she wasn’t competing, she was singing on her karaoke machine that she brought to Tokyo. She sits down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to describe what this historic moment means to her, how she’s breaking barriers in her sport and accepts an invitation to perform karaoke on the TODAY plaza.Aug. 4, 2021