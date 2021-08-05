Gold medal gymnast Suni Lee reunites with her family live on TODAY

Team USA gymnast Suni Lee’s parents, Yeev Thoj and John Lee, and her brother and sister, Jonah and Shyenne, haven’t seen her in person since she won medals in Tokyo. Now the family reunites live on the TODAY plaza. “I feel so proud and I’m so happy to see them,” Lee says before placing her gold medal around her father’s neck. “I love that beam now,” John says of the backyard balance beam he built for Suni years ago.Aug. 5, 2021