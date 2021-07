After Suni Lee’s gold medal win in the women’s all-around at the Olympics, there are still individual events to come. Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, now a member of the NBC broadcast team, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY in Tokyo to talk about Lee’s accomplishment and what’s ahead. She also talks about “Golden,” a new docuseries that follows Hernandez and other gymnasts.July 30, 2021