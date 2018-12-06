GM CEO Mary Barra meets on Capitol Hill to explain job cuts
Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, is heading to Washington, D.C., to defend her company’s decision to lay off 15,000 workers and close four U.S. plants. The news has been met with anger from both sides of the aisle after taxpayers bailed out the company just eight years ago. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.
