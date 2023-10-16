Gloria Estefan looks back on bus crash, talks new paralysis project

Madonna kicks of Celebration tour in London following health scare
Music legend Gloria Estefan looks back on the 1990 bus crash that nearly left her unable to walk again and discusses the important work and promising discoveries of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, an organization committed to finding a cure for paralysis due to spinal cord injuries. She also shares the secret to her long marriage to Emilio Estefan, saying “he makes me laugh every day of my life.”Oct. 16, 2023
