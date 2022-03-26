IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Global donations show support for Ukraine refugees 03:44
UP NEXT
Russia signals change of strategy in Ukraine 02:16 Biden gets firsthand look at Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland 03:07 American man detained by Russian forces while fleeing Ukrainian city is released 00:50 Man plays cello amid destruction in Ukraine 00:54 Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces 03:18 How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine 04:55 Cyber security expert says Ukrainian hackers are breaking into Russian networks 04:25 Zelenskyy speaks on Russian losses since the invasion 01:04 Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis 02:14 Russia surrounding Chernihiv 02:14 Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol 01:44 Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border 02:39 Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo 02:09 ‘We need the closeness of God’: Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine 01:26 Putin claims West is trying to cancel Russia 01:11 Biden addresses U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 'We're at an inflection point' 08:15 Ukrainian hackers waging shadow war to expose Russian secrets 03:48 Ukrainian lawmaker, mayor tour Chernihiv to witness destruction 01:02 Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis 02:41 Global donations show support for Ukraine refugees 03:44
Nearly a quarter of the Ukrainian population has been displaced from their homes amid Russia’s invasion. Global aid efforts have been crucial in helping displaced families find safe haven, and crucial supplies have been sent to those who stayed to fight. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for Saturday TODAY.
March 26, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Global donations show support for Ukraine refugees 03:44
UP NEXT
Russia signals change of strategy in Ukraine 02:16 Biden gets firsthand look at Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland 03:07 American man detained by Russian forces while fleeing Ukrainian city is released 00:50 Man plays cello amid destruction in Ukraine 00:54 Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces 03:18