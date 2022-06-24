IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 picks for beating bug bites, windy beach days and more, according to Consumer Reports

  • Justin Sylvester on coming out: I wish I had accepted myself earlier

    04:47

  • Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

    02:05

  • How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights

    03:42
  • Now Playing

    Glenn Burke, 1st openly gay MLB player, talks to TODAY in 1982

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Donna Farizan’s feral girl summer starts at Glinda the Good Bus

    03:43

  • Title IX: 50 years later, debate centers on transgender rights

    04:11

  • How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms

    05:13

  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on acting, music career and name change

    05:21

  • FINA bans most transgender women from competing in top events

    02:12

  • Inside the generational shift of coming out LGBTQ+

    04:49

  • Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY

    25:00

  • How to find an LGBTQ health care provider | Wellness TODAY

    05:54

  • Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

    01:13

  • ‘Queer as Folk’ cast talks reboot of groundbreaking show

    04:32

  • ‘All Moms’ authors share how their kids helped craft their book

    03:47

  • Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

  • Drag performer Alyssa Edwards previews 'Life, Love and Lashes’ tour

    03:36

  • TODAY’s Joe Fryer takes home a GLAAD Media Award!

    00:54

  • Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary

    00:21

  •  Plaintiff in landmark case on what SCOTUS draft opinion could mean for marriage equality

    04:49

TODAY

Glenn Burke, 1st openly gay MLB player, talks to TODAY in 1982

05:10

The first Major League Baseball player to publicly come out as gay told TODAY’s Bryant Gumbel about his historic decision on Sept. 13, 1982. Burke, who played for the Dodgers from 1976-1978 before being traded to the Oakland Athletics, is widely credited with inventing the high-five.June 24, 2022

  • Justin Sylvester on coming out: I wish I had accepted myself earlier

    04:47

  • Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

    02:05

  • How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights

    03:42
  • Now Playing

    Glenn Burke, 1st openly gay MLB player, talks to TODAY in 1982

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Donna Farizan’s feral girl summer starts at Glinda the Good Bus

    03:43

  • Title IX: 50 years later, debate centers on transgender rights

    04:11

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All