    Glen Powell: I learned how to solo-skydive from Tom Cruise

TODAY

Glen Powell: I learned how to solo-skydive from Tom Cruise

06:26

Actor Glen Powell joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the highly anticipated release of “Top Gun: Maverick.” He talks about what it was like to act alongside his favorite actor, Tom Cruise, saying the original “Top Gun” inspired his love for movies. “It was one of the reasons I became an actor,” he says.May 27, 2022

Jon Hamm talks working on the new 'Top Gun' sequel with Tom Cruise: 'It was a no brainer'

