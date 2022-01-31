Giveon talks music journey that brought him to the Grammys
03:43
Share this -
copied
R&B singer-songwriter Giveon started his career at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles eight years ago, and now is nominated for six of the awards this year. He talks to NBC’s Richard Lui about his inspiration as he continues his rise through his music journey.Jan. 31, 2022
Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby talk chemistry in season 4 of ‘Maisel’
05:08
Kevin Hart gives sneak peek at Super Bowl ad, shares his prediction who will win
05:41
Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter
04:12
Hoda Kotb says she and Joel Schiffman have ended their engagement
03:08
Now Playing
Giveon talks music journey that brought him to the Grammys
03:43
UP NEXT
Patricia Clarkson talks ‘State of the Union’ series with 10-minute episodes