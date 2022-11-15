IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Girls school in Kenya offers hope in toughest conditions

02:59

Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Keir Simmons travels to Kenya and visits a girls school where students are continuing to learn despite horrifying hardship.Nov. 15, 2022

