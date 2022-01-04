Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?
04:06
Share this -
copied
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager offer advice for people inquiring about social dilemmas, from setting an ultimatum for an engagement to telling a co-worker if their new style doesn’t suit them well.Jan. 4, 2022
Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White
03:28
Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’
05:08
Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’
14:24
Now Playing
Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?
04:06
UP NEXT
Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year
01:33
Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test