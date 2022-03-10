IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring

02:58

Scientists believe Joro spiders, which can grow to be the size of a human palm, are expected to move up the East Coast sometime this spring. Native to Asia, they were first spotted in Georgia nearly a decade ago, with some using their parachute-like silks to travel in the wind. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022

