Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring
Scientists believe Joro spiders, which can grow to be the size of a human palm, are expected to move up the East Coast sometime this spring. Native to Asia, they were first spotted in Georgia nearly a decade ago, with some using their parachute-like silks to travel in the wind. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 10, 2022
