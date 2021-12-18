IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Closing arguments may begin as early as Monday 02:06
UP NEXT
Rain challenges tornado recovery effort in Kentucky 01:25 Van full of Christmas toys stolen from Salvation Army in New Mexico 00:27 Remaining 12 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed 00:29 Former police officer Kim Potter testifies in court for shooting of Daunte Wright 02:23 Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission 02:25 ‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says 03:36 Hospitals brace for hard winter as COVID cases surge nationwide 02:21 TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility 05:37 Lend a Hand: Al Roker delivers Christmas presents in Kentucky after tornado 03:57 Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic plane 04:05 Al Roker talks to Kentucky meteorologist who helped save lives 02:33 Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 17, 2021 03:29 TODAY lends a hand in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky 10:50 At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest 00:29 Biden signals Build Back Better bill will likely be delayed until 2022 00:27 Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women 02:45 FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be sent by mail 00:23 Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone 02:20 Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family opioid settlement 02:15 Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Closing arguments may begin as early as Monday 02:06
The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is winding down after the defense rested its case Friday following a rocky start. Maxwell’s lawyers had planned to call three female witnesses to the stand on Friday, but the judge refused to delay the trial. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.
Dec. 18, 2021 Read More
Now Playing
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Closing arguments may begin as early as Monday 02:06
UP NEXT
Rain challenges tornado recovery effort in Kentucky 01:25 Van full of Christmas toys stolen from Salvation Army in New Mexico 00:27 Remaining 12 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed 00:29 Former police officer Kim Potter testifies in court for shooting of Daunte Wright 02:23 Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission 02:25