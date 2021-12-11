Ghislaine Maxwell trial: 4th accuser connects Maxwell to Epstein

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The prosecution rested its case in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Friday after the court heard from Annie Farmer, who connected Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. Farmer is the only accuser to use her actual name and testified that she was just 16 when Maxwell and Epstein forced themselves on her. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.
Dec. 11, 2021