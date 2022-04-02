Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for retrial denied by judge
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell will not be granted a new trial after a federal judge in New York City refused to throw out Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction. Maxwell bid for a new trial due to a juror’s failure to disclose in advance that he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.April 2, 2022
