Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former companion of Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted of helping him recruit, groom and sexually abuse teenage girls for at least a decade. She now faces up to life in prison at her sentencing. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.Dec. 30, 2021
