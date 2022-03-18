Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house
05:32
Share this -
copied
Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with her spa day essentials to help you wind down at home after a long day. The products include a plush robe, slippers, Hand Feet duet and a polish kit.March 18, 2022
Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep
04:55
Watch a sneak peek of Katherine Schwarzenegger on ‘The Home Edit’
01:06
Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen
11:00
Now Playing
Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house
05:32
UP NEXT
Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more
05:28
How to spruce up your home for spring with beautiful florals