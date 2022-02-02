Get your exclusive first look at the Budweiser Clydesdales

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are always a big draw in the Super Bowl commercials ever since their first appearance in 1975, and TODAY has an exclusive first look at this year’s ad. The commercial was directed by Chloe Zhao, Academy Award winner for best directing for the movie "Nomadland."
