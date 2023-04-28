Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle
04:21
Get your Zzz’s with these sleep strategies for the warmer months
05:00
Share this -
copied
The warmer weather and longer hours of daylight can have an impact on your sleep patterns. Dr. Michael Breus shares strategies for getting those zzz’s including regulating temperature, limiting the amount of light exposure in the evenings, and more.April 28, 2023
Now Playing
Get your Zzz’s with these sleep strategies for the warmer months
05:00
UP NEXT
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause
04:59
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness
01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life
04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD
00:33
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency
08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older
04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home
03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’
03:33
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up
04:05
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet
05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient
04:19
How to reach your summer health goals
04:35
Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray
01:18
Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling
02:39
Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna
09:36
How to cultivate friendships as an adult
04:44
Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality