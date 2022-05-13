Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

If you’re still trying to plan a vacation this summer, travel apps could help save time and money. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares a shortlist of recommendations, including Hopper, Skyscanner and Kayak.May 13, 2022

