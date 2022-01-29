Get the latest updates on today’s winter storm

Heavy snow and extreme winds will affect the Northeast throughout this winter storm, creating near-impossible travel conditions. Blizzard warnings are in effect across the coast and Boston is expected to get two inches of snow every hour. NBC’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest updates from New York City’s Battery Park.Jan. 29, 2022
